Stellar Blade Runs Into Outfit ‘Censorship’ Controversy at Launch

Two “censored” Stellar Blade outfits ended up causing a social media ruckus over the game’s launch weekend, with some players demanding that Shift Up revert the changes. Stellar Blade’s day-one update slightly modified the Holiday Rabbit and Cybernetic Bondage outfits for Eve, adding garments to cover up her privates a little bit — a move that some players have decried.

Have Stellar Blade outfits actually been censored?

There is a lot of misinformation floating online when it comes to Stellar Blade’s outfits, including doctored images. What we can confirm, however, is that the day-one patch did slightly modify the Holiday Rabbit and Cybernetic Bondage outfits, but a statement from Shift Up CEO Hyung-Tae Kim suggests that the post-patch version is the intended “final product,” so what players see is exactly what Shift Up wants them to see.

Whether that’s “censorship” or not is up to interpretation. But that hasn’t stopped some players from launching a Change.org petition, and littering both Stellar Blade’s and Kim’s Twitter replies with demands to roll back the change.

A post circulating on Reddit claims that Sony is offering refunds for Stellar Blade if players claim “false advertisement,” but we cannot verify the authenticity of the screenshot as the text it contains neither mentions Stellar Blade nor carries a date. I find it highly unlikely that Sony would allow refunds over this hoopla.