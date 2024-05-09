Helldivers 2 Community Manager Fired After PSN Controversy

Arrowhead Game Studios has fired Helldivers 2 community manager following the controversy surrounding mandatory PSN linking on PC. The backlash led to Sony pulling the plug on PSN account integration on PC, but the community manager — only known as “Spitz” on Discord — played a rather strange role in the fiasco.

Helldivers 2 CM encouraged review bombing and refunds amidst PSN outrage

Spitz, who frequently bumped heads with the Helldivers 2 community, switched sides during the backlash and encouraged players to leave negative reviews for Helldivers 2 as well as request refunds from Steam. Spitz claimed that doing so would help Arrowhead as it battled Sony over the PSN decision, and thought Sony wouldn’t read their Discord messages. Well, turns out, they were wrong.

Screenshots of Spitz encouraging refunds and review bombings made rounds everywhere, and once the dust settled, they were let go. In screenshots captured by Wccftech, Spitz admitted that it isn’t a “good idea” to do what they did, but also showed no remorse. They said that they enjoyed working with Arrowhead and would have loved to continue, but they certainly don’t have that choice now.

Some players are now rallying behind Spitz and attempting to have their firing overturned, but others have said that they aren’t sad to see them go considering their history with players.