Helldivers 2 Steam Reviews Climbing Again After Sony Backtrack

Helldivers 2’s Steam reviews are turning around after Sony backtracked on requiring a PlayStation Network account. However, it may be some time before the damage is fully reversed.

Helldivers 2 back up to ‘Mostly Positive’ on Steam

Helldivers 2’s Steam page was swamped with negative reviews after Sony announced the PSN requirement last week. Sony reversed course on Monday, and the game’s Steam reviews have slowly climbed. After dropping to “Mixed” over the weekend, its overall review score is back up to “Mostly Positive.” Almost 62,000 players left a positive review on Monday, with nearly 30,000 additional players doing so over the next few days.

“This game is so good that we even had a campaign mission in real life,” one player joked in their positive review of Helldivers 2. “MAJOR ORDER COMPLETE,” another reads in all caps. However, not everyone thinks dropping the controversial PSN requirement is enough to win back their approval. Steam user Foxtrot39, while acknowledging this is a start, wrote that they won’t change their review until Sony relists the game in countries where it was removed.

Fortunately, Foxtrot39 isn’t the only one who wants to see Helldivers 2 back up everywhere. Sony removed it from 177 countries where PSN isn’t available. However, now that the PSN requirement is gone, Arrowhead CEO Johan Pilestedt seeks to get the game relisted.

The new outpouring of support doesn’t quite balance out the pushback, with over 200,000 users leaving negative reviews between May 3 and May 6. The review bombing started last Friday and peaked over the weekend, with over 94,000 negative reviews on Sunday alone. Still, it shows that many Helldivers 2 fans are willing to forgive publishers that listen to their customers.