Ghost of Tsushima One of Sony’s Biggest PC Releases Despite PSN Issues

While Sony ultimately backtracked on Helldivers 2’s PSN requirements on PC, it’s held firm on Ghost of Tsushima: Directors Cut. This includes delisting the game from Steam in countries where the PlayStation Network isn’t available. Despite that, its launch on Steam has been a big success for Sony.

Ghost of Tsushima tops Steam best-sellers

The PC version of Ghost of Tsushima launched on Thursday, catapulting it to the top of Steam’s top-seller list. This puts it ahead of Counter-Strike 2, Cyberpunk 2077, Baldur’s Gate 3, American Truck Simulator, and PUBG. Helldivers 2, by comparison, is currently in 15th place if you exclude the Steam Deck from the list. While that list doesn’t give an exact number of players, SteamDB reports a peak of 59,244 players as of this writing. Steam players also seem pretty satisfied with Ghost of Tsushima’s PC port. It has a user review rating of “Very Positive,” with 85% of users recommending the game.

Of course, not everyone is happy with the PC release of Ghost of Tsushima. Quite a few negative reviews cite the game’s PSN requirements and inaccessibility in many countries as the source of their criticism. However, players only need an account to access the multiplayer and PlayStation overlay, not the single-player content. That may be part of the reason that it hasn’t seen as much pushback as Helldivers 2.

Originally released on PS4 in Ghost of Tsushima in 2020, it follows the samurai Jin Sakai on his quest to free the island of Tsushima from Mongol invaders. The Directors Cut includes this single-player Iki Island DLC and Legends multiplayer DLC.