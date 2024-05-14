Ghost of Tsushima Won’t Have Co-op on Steam Deck

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut launches on PC at 8:00 a.m. PT/11:00 a.m. ET on May 16. That includes Steam Deck and similar devices. However, handheld and PC users will be fighting alone.

Ghost of Tsushima supports multiplayer on PC, but not Steam Deck

Sony and Sucker Punch Productions laid out the Steam Deck situation in a blog post on Steam. “You may notice that Steam marks the game as ‘Unsupported’ for Steam Deck,” it explains. “This is due to the Legends co-op multiplayer mode requiring Windows to access PlayStation Network integrated features.” However, the rest of Ghost Of Tsushima is fully optimized to work with the Steam Deck and other handheld PCs. This also applies to the Iki Island expansion, included in the director’s cut.

Released on PS4 in 2020 and PS5 in 2021, Ghost of Tsushima casts players as samurai Jin Sakai during the Mongol invasion of Japan in 1274. Players can choose to engage enemies in the open as a samurai or pick off the numerically superior enemies using the ninja tactics of the titular Ghost. The Iki Island DLC sees Jin travel to the titular island to confront a Mongol warband poisoning the people of Tsushima.

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is a standalone co-op experience inspired by Japanese folklore. Players choose between four classes and team up to take on one of four modes. While Steam Deck players won’t be jumping into Legends, other PC users will have full access. Cross-play is still in beta, so PC players will need to invite PlayStation users over via their PSN friends list specifically.