PS Plus Premium Got a Batch of New Game Trials But Some Aren’t Happy

Sony has expanded PS Plus Premium game trials with at least 10 new additions, but members aren’t exactly excited to see them. Most of the new trials are for obscure titles and indies, albeit highly rated, and some members have complained that they don’t add any value to the most expensive tier.

Should game trials be locked behind PS Plus Premium?

Most of the arguments center around the fact that game trials are essentially demos, with players saying that they should be available with Extra, at the very least, if not Essential. Some reckon that if Sony must lock trials behind Premium, the lineup should focus on big or popular games as opposed to smaller, obscure titles.

Over on the dedicated PS Plus subreddit, the new batch of trials seems to have polarized the community. Players have also spotted trials for games that were previously part of PS Plus and later removed, like Metronomicon : Slay the Dance Floor.

“Trials should be on Essential, not Premium,” one user complained. “Two-hour trial for games never heard of… bold,” wrote another.

However, some defended the lineup, stating that there are hundreds of trials available, many of which are several hours each and offer trophies and progress transfer. Users have also opined that trials are best suited to obscure games that players are unlikely to purchase otherwise.

What do our readers think?