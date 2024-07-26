PS5’s New Audio Profiles Are Game-Changing, Beta Testers Say

PS5’s new audio profiles feature, which is currently only available to beta tesers, is making a difference of night and day for some players. Beta participants have been discussing new system features on gaming forums and social media, and are unanimously praising personalized audio profiles, which are especially making a difference in multiplayer shooters.

PS5 audio profiles available on launch PS5 and slim models, both

While some of the beta features — like adaptive controller charging for DualSense and PSVR 2 Sense — are only available on the slimmer PS5 models, audio profiles will be available to all players regardless of their console iteration. Players can set personalized 3D audio profiles for headphones and earbuds, both.

Over on the PlayStation reddit, players who have been testing audio profiles say that they make a remarkable difference when playing online shooters as they improve directional audio and make it easier to listen to things like enemy footsteps. Players testing the feature in single-player games have also given positive feedback, noting that it’s easier to sense things in the environment.

PS5’s audio profiles require players to go through a comprehensive 7-step setup process to customize sound to their liking. Each console user can set up and save their own audio profile.