PS5 System Beta for July 2024 Announced, Here’s What’s Coming

Sony has announced a PS5 system software beta for July 2024, outlining what players can expect in the console firmware’s next major update. Highlights include personalized 3D audio files, new remote play settings, and adaptive controller charging for PS5 slim.

The beta will kick off tomorrow, Thursday, July 25. Only participants from select countries will be invited to partake in the test over the course of a few months, following which the firmware update will be rolled out globally.

As for what the new PS5 system beta entails, all PS5 models will be able to set personalized 3D audio profiles for headphones and earbuds. Players will be able to analyze a large number of factors via sound testing to create a profile that suits them. Sony reckons that this will help create a more immersive experience. “For example, your personalized 3D audio profile may enable you to better sense the positions of characters and objects in a game world more clearly than before,” reads the PS Blog.

Next, all PS5 models will be able to test new remote play settings for individual users. Players can choose who is allowed to connect remotely to their PS5, adjust their settings individually, decide who will and won’t continue to have access after they leave, and make modifications accordingly.

Finally, PS5 slim owners will be able to use adaptive charging for all DualSense controllers and PSVR 2 Sense controllers. Sony says adapative charging will help conserve power when the PS5 is in rest mode “by adjusting the length of time that power is supplied to your controller based on its battery level.”

Beta participants should bookmark this PS Blog page for details on how to access the new features.