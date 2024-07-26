Bluepoint PS5 Exclusive Possibly Spotted in PlayStation Video

Evidence is mounting that the new Bluepoint PS5 exclusive game, which has been in development for a while, is a high fantasy title. The latest “leak” — if we can even call it that — comes from an official PlayStation video, which features concept art that aligns with what was previously unearthed from the Insomniac Games hack.

What we know about the new Bluepoint PS5 game

Rewind to last December, when players dug through leaked Insomniac Games data and found concept art purportedly from a new Bluepoint Games IP. The art depicted a high fantasy desert setting of sorts. The image was struck down from numerous websites, but a copy can still be seen on X.

Fast forward to this week, when Malaysian minister Gobind Singh Deo visited PlayStation Studios‘ Malaysia office, and posted a brief video of his tour on LinkedIn. For a split second, the video showed a developer speaking to Deo in front of his monitor screen, and hawk-eyed users noticed that the concept art on the screen resembled what they had seen previously in the Insomniac leak.

You can see the art at around 0:22 in the clip on LinkedIn. A zoomed in, pixelated copy can be seen on Reddit.

Bluepoint Games has been tight-lipped about its next project, but has rubbished rumors of Bloodborne remake/remaster by stating that it’s working on an original IP. If the images above are from Bluepoint’s new title, it certainly looks like a fresh undertaking.