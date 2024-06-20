PlayStation’s Bluepoint Games Still Working on ‘Original Title’

PlayStation Studio Bluepoint Games has broken its silence to reiterate that it’s still working on an “original” title. The Demon’s Souls remake developer has maintained a low profile since being acquired by Sony Interactive Entertainment in September 2021, with a variety of rumors circulating about its mystery project.

Bluepoint Games not working on the rumored Bloodborne remake

Over the years, a number of rumors have emerged that Bluepoint is working on a high-profile remake, with some speculating that the studio is working on Bloodborne. However, this isn’t the case. In response to a fan on X, head of technology Peter Dalton tweeted that Bluepoint is working on an original project.

Nothing has changed since our statement that we are working on an original title. Everything takes time. We are committed to sharpening our skills! — Peter Dalton (@peter_dalton) June 19, 2024

Interestingly, the tweet above was made in a thread where Dalton expressed his admiration for FromSoftware after president Hidetaka Miyazaki said that he wouldn’t allow layoffs to happen at his studio as long as he’s in charge.

Bluepoint itself seems to have been unscathed by the mass PlayStation layoffs announced in February 2024. With over 900 jobs lost, a large number of first-party studios were hit including Insomniac Games and Guerrilla Games. However, there was no mention of any layoffs or project cancellations at Bluepoint.

For now, Bluepoint’s next game remains a mystery.