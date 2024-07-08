Ghost of Tsushima PC Release Made It May’s Best-Selling Game

Sucker Punch Productions’ Ghost of Tsushima was a big hit when it launched for PS4 in 2020 and PS5 the following year. A primarily single-player game won’t expect to see a huge resurgence four years on, but the Ghost of Tsushima PC port has given it a new lease on life. According to market research company Circana, the Steam release helped it become May’s best-selling full-priced game in the US.

How well did the Ghost of Tsushima PC port do?

The announcement of Ghost of Tsushima’s PC success comes from Circana Executive Director Mat Piscatella, who shared some stats on Twitter. The open-world action game was number one in dollar sales, edging out Nintendo’s Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door remake. He didn’t provide an exact dollar amount or number of units sold. However, the website PlayTracker estimates that around 612,000 players own the game on Steam. The same source reports that the PC port saw an all-time peak of over 53,000 players, with Steam DB reporting a peak of over 77,000.

Ghost of Tsushima was the best-selling game of May 2024 in tracked dollar sales, boosted by the release of the title on Steam during the month. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) July 8, 2024

As stated above, the newly released Thousand-Year Door remake came in second behind Ghost of Tsushima. They were followed by Modern Warfare III, Helldivers II, and MLB the Show 24, rounding out the top five.

Circana’s complete list of the top 20 best-selling premium games in the US is below. Note that states for Paper Mario, MLB: The Show, and Mario Kart 8 do not include digital sales on Xbox and Switch.