Microsoft Wants No Limit on Xbox Games Launching on PlayStation – Report

Microsoft‘s leadership reportedly doesn’t want its gaming division to have any “red line” when it comes to releasing Xbox games on PlayStation and other platforms. According to a new report by Windows Central, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and CFO Amy Hood want the company’s various divisions to increase their profit margins, gaming included.

Xbox games on PlayStation: Forza, Halo, and everything in between?

Windows Central‘s Jez Corden claims that Microsoft has an actual code name, “Latitude,” for its plan to release Xbox games on other platforms, and the project is already underway. Apparently, there is some internal “debate and unease” over the move, presumably within the gaming division, but it’s Nadella and Hood calling the shots.

Corden once again brought up Halo, suggesting that Sea of Thieves‘ success on the PS5 will see the likes of Halo Infinite land on the platform as well.

How much leverage Xbox boss Phil Spencer has over the situation is not known. However, former Microsoft executives recently suggested that these decisions are now being made above Spencer’s pay grade. This is apparently due to the gaming division’s push towards Xbox Game Pass and its purchase of Activision Blizzard — both of which have taken a huge chunk out of Microsoft’s money banks, resulting in interference from the top.