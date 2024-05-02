Halo Among Xbox Exclusives Headed to PlayStation, Says Known Insider

A known insider has joined the ranks of those who claim that “all” Xbox exclusives are going to release on PlayStation eventually, including Forza and Halo. This claim comes days after Xbox president Sarah Bond seemingly teased multiplatform announcements at the upcoming Xbox Showcase in June.

Why Xbox exclusives are reportedly heading to PlayStation

This latest rumor comes from none other than Windows Central journalist and insider Jez Corden, who is generally reliable especially when it comes to Microsoft leaks. In a Discord channel (via ResetEra), he said that Xbox will become a platform that resembles Steam in the future, with hardware that’s somewhat “niche” like the Steam Deck.

Corden added that fans should expect to see the likes of Halo and Forza on PlayStation platforms. Previously, it was rumored that Microsoft is considering bringing Gears of War to PlayStation.

When asked on X what will become of Xbox hardware if players have the option to play its exclusives on other platforms, Corden said that Microsoft has accepted that its hardware will remain niche. Over on Discord, he claimed that he doesn’t think the company expects Xbox sales to grow.

think theyre willing to accept that xbox will remain a niche, similar to steam deck. while starting off a new device category.



affordable gaming pcs based on the xbox-first windows lite for gaming. — Jez (@JezCorden) May 1, 2024

The aforementioned “tease” from Xbox executive Sarah Bond can be seen below (the PlayStation blue heart, if it isn’t obvious).

Save the date for Xbox Showcase – June 9 at 10 a.m. PT followed by [REDACTED] Direct. Our teams and partners are working hard on our first Showcase featuring games from our studios across Activision, Blizzard, Bethesda, and Xbox Game Studios ?✨?? Hope you can join us! https://t.co/hWu4hWUhPo — BondSarahBond (@BondSarah_Bond) April 30, 2024

Corden and other insiders might be on to something here. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has already taken note of Xbox games dominating PlayStation Store charts. The company has indicated that it’ll continue to bring more Xbox first-party games to PlayStation and Nintendo Switch.