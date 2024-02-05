Report: Gears of War Potentially Coming to PlayStation

It sounds as though one of the most famous Xbox exclusive franchises could be coming to PlayStation, as a new report suggests that Gears of War might be on the way.

Insider Jeff Grubb has reported that the iconic Xbox franchise Gears of War could be coming to PlayStation consoles in the future, though there are no sure plans of it occurring at this time. This lines up with earlier reports of games like Starfield and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle potentially making the leap to PlayStation as well, though those two are considerably more recent than Gears of War.

“The other one that I’ve heard that’s definitely under consideration — it doesn’t mean that it’s going to happen, but it’s in talks — is Gears of War,” Grubb stated (via VGC). “Gears of War is being considered for this.”

He also noted that more information on Xbox’s plans will apparently be revealed towards the end of February.

“The other thing I can corroborate is a rumor that there will be something at the end of February when they’re going to explain this change — that is something that they definitely were talking about,” Grubb explained.

When did the first Gears of War come out?

The first Gears of War game, which was developed by Epic Games and published by Microsoft Game Studios. It would be followed up by Gears of War 2, Gears of War 3, Gears of War: Judgment, Gears of War 4, Gears 5, and a few different spin-offs.

Gears of War would go on to become one of the Xbox’s most recognizable series, alongside similarly beloved franchises like Halo and Forza.