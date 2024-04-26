Fallout 4 PS5 Update Issue Resolved for PS Plus But Game Is Still Locked for Some

Bethesda and Sony have resolved an issue that locked some PS Plus subscribers out of the Fallout 4 PS5 update yesterday. The highly-anticipated current-gen version finally dropped amidst the Amazon TV show’s popularity yesterday, but it was inaccessible to PS Plus members until this morning.

Sony hasn’t been very clear about who qualifies for Fallout 4’s PS5 update, and Bethesda seems to be batting those questions back into Sony’s court. Those who purchased Fallout 4 digitally or physically on the PS4 are eligible for a free upgrade. However, those who parted with their discs will not be able to upgrade.

Those who have access to Fallout 4 via the PS Plus Extra and Premium catalogs are eligible for the PS5 update. However, those who claimed the game for free via the now-retired PS Plus Collection will not be able to claim the upgrade. This is in line with Sony’s existing policy regarding freebies. PS Plus Essential monthly games or any games claimed for free do not qualify for free PS5 upgrades.

Those who don’t qualify for the Fallout 4 current-gen version will need to fork out $20 or wait for a sale.