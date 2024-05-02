PS Plus Might Lose Way More Games in May Than Sony Announced

It looks like the list of games leaving PS Plus Extra and Premium in May 2024 is a lot longer than we know. Last month, PlayStation Store confirmed a list of 25 games that will leave the service this month in what is the biggest catalog refresh that PS Plus has seen since its revamp. However, players are starting to notice departure dates on a lot more games that don’t currently appear in the “Last Chance to Play” section.

Unannounced games possibly leaving PS Plus Extra, Premium in May 2024

Yesterday, we reported that Horizon Zero Dawn might be leaving the service on May 21. We say “might” because its departure date is appearing randomly on various store pages, and some users still don’t see the departure date as of this morning.

Since then, the PlayStation Plus subreddit has been inundated with similar cases, making us wonder if this is all a glitch or if this is a case of Sony doing a poor job at communicating catalog updates — something we’ve increasingly noticed in recent months.

Several users are now seeing May 21 as the departure date for the following titles alongside Horizon Zero Dawn:

Darksiders 1 (Warmastered Edition) Darksiders 2 Wreckfest Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning MX vs. ATV

I can confirm seeing May 21 as the departure date for aforementioned games in multiple regions’ PS Store pages including the U.K. Those who are currently playing these games might want to wrap up their campaigns in case this isn’t a glitch because once these games leave PS Plus, you will lose access to them.