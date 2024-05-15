Sony Group has said that its investment activity — which includes PlayStation acquisitions — will be more measured going forward. In an earnings call yesterday, CFO Hiroki Totoki revealed that during the current fiscal year, PlayStation is expecting to incur expenses to the tune of 52 billion yen related to its acquisition of Bungie.

The state of PlayStation acquisitions and investments

Presenting Sony Group’s financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, Totoki said that the company as a whole will continue to explore opportunities to purchase IP alongside eyeing Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A). Sony has earmarked 1.8 trillion yen for such strategic investments over the next three years, but didn’t reveal how much of this has been allocated to its games division.

“We will continue to work toward mid-to-long-term growth of our business through such means as acquisition of IP and M&A, but we intend to emphasize investment efficiency and be more selective in the strategic arena,” Totoki said.

PlayStation has made several strategic investments in recent years, including investment in Fortnite maker Epic Games and the house of Soulsborne, FromSoftware. The acquisition of Bungie was Sony Interactive Entertainment’s biggest purchase in recent years, but it didn’t stop the company from welcoming smaller studios to the PlayStation family.