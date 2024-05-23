List of Games Leaving PS Plus Extra, Premium in June 2024

Sony has revealed the initial list of games leaving PS Plus Extra and Premium in June 2024, with a major game headlining the departures. A total of 12 games are set to leave the service thus far, including Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto V.

Last chance to play the following games leaving PS Plus Extra, Premium in June 2024

The list of departures includes:

GTA V

MotoGP 23

Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom

Monster Jam: Steel Titans

Unturned

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace

Dodgeball Academia

The Talos Principle

Baja: Edge of Control HD

The Wild at Heart

Indivisible

Those who are playing any of aforementioned games will need to wrap up their campaigns by mid June, following which a full purchase will be required.

As has been the case in recent months, Sony continues to update PS Store‘s ‘Last Chance to Play’ section, so this list might not be complete. Unfortunately, there’s no way of knowing when the list is updated so it’s best to check regularly. Last month, Sony continued to add more titles to the departures section up until the last minute.

As for what’s coming in June, we’ll find out in due course.