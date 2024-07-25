PlayStation ChinaJoy 2024 Lineup Includes New Action-Adventure Games and RPGs

PlayStation announced three new games that will be showcased at the upcoming ChinaJoy expo in Shanghai. All three games are supported by Sony’s China Hero Project. Launched in 2016, the project is Sony’s mentoring and support program for Chinese game studios.

What is PlayStation showing at ChinaJoy 2024?

PlayStation’s ChinaJoy presentations include the action-adventure game Loulan and the action RPGs Unending Dawn and Project: Jinyiwei. Developed by ChillyRoom, it features exploration puzzle solving and “realistic cold-weapon combat,” according to a machine translation provided by Gematsu. Players take the role of a guard battling against their destiny. Historically, Loulan was the name of an ancient kingdom in western China that was an important stop on the Silk Road. That’s presumably where the game takes place, but information is limited.

The next PlayStation game at ChinaJoy is Parcae’s Fate Studio’s Unending Dawn. “From the deep dark beyond reality, intangible beings emerge, and strange colors crawl across the sky, filling the land with malice and taboos,” reads the machine-translated description. Civilization has crumbled to ruin under the titular Unending Dawn. Those who walk the Path of Cognition sustain the world’s existence but bear a curse that will destroy them. The dark fantasy game clearly has some soulslike inspiration, as shown in its official trailer.

Finally, Project: Jinyiwei is in development by CangMo Game Entertainment with help from Sony’s China Hero Project. The action RPG takes place near the end of the Ming Dynasty, which ruled China from 1368 to 1644. The trailer’s sword and martial arts combat also looks like it may have something of a soulslike feel to it. However, Project: Jinyiwei also features parkour and stealth assassinations reminiscent of Assassin’s Creed. That comparison might apply to the game’s story as well. It sees the protagonist drawn into a conspiracy related to the period’s historical events.