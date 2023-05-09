PlayStation Looking for Indian Game Developers After China Success

Following the success of its China Hero Project, PlayStation has announced India Hero Project and is seeking budding game developers in the country. The Indian video game development scene has taken off over the last decade, with major companies like Rockstar Games and Ubisoft setting up shop. Now, Sony’s eyeing expansion in the region.

PlayStation India Hero Project looking for diverse game experiences

In a press release, Sony said that it’s looking to further diversify its portfolio of games and India Hero Project is part of that effort. The company also indicated that it’s planning to roll out the program in other countries.

“As part of our evolving journey to ensure that PlayStation remains the best place to play, we’re committed to developing regional incubator programs capable of identifying new and diverse developers worldwide,” Sony wrote.

Sony’s incubator program in China saw the release of F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch and ANNO: Mutationem, both of which garnered positive reviews. F.I.S.T. was a commercial success for developer TiGames.

A number of China Hero Project games are still in development, including Final Fantasy-inspired Lost Soul Aside. Originally the work of a lone developer, Lost Soul Aside is now being developed by a team of developers at UltiZero Games with funding from Sony.