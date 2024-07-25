Stellar Blade Summer Update Lets Players Take Eve to the Beach

Everyone needs a bit of relaxation after a full day of fighting Naytibas, so the new Stellar Blade Summer Update lets players take Eve on a beach vacation. Players can have fun in the sun for a limited time, complete with new costumes, interactions, and more.

Developer Shift Up detailed the Stellar Blade Summer Update in a Tweet on Thursday. The patch introduces a limited-time event, adding a small vacation spot to the Great Desert Oasis, complete with new summer-themed background music. A new object interaction allows Eve to relax on one of the nearby sunbeds. Unfortunately, the watermelon and pink flamingo inner tubes just seem to be props, but the robot with a bottle of wine and basket of fruit is a nice touch.

?New SUMMER update details!



?A small area for a summer vacation has been added for a limited time at the Great Desert Oasis. Gift EVE a tiny break.

?Summer time-limited BGM at the Great Desert Oasis. You can still listen to the previous Oasis soundtracks at the base camp.… pic.twitter.com/OVJUyHa3Iz — StellarBlade (@StellarBlade) July 25, 2024

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Stellar Blade update without new outfits, and the Summer Update adds two. The first is a risqué black and silver backless one-piece swimsuit with transparent strips on the front. The second is an unusual design that kind of looks like Eve couldn’t settle on a bathing suit, so she cut several of them into pieces and tied them together. Players who aren’t afraid to risk weird tan lines can get both outfits and a new accessory from Clyde’s shop at the Oasis. Unfortunately, Stellar Blade’s long-awaited photo mode isn’t ready yet, so players won’t be able to share Eve’s vacation pics.

Stellar Blade’s Summer Update also squashes a few bugs, though Shift Up didn’t offer a complete list of fixes. However, the studio says it resolved the issue of Boss Challenge presets not saving changes to Eve’s hair color.