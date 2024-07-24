PS5 Hit Stellar Blade’s Next Free Update Seemingly Teased

Shift Up seems to be teasing its hit PS5 exclusive Stellar Blade‘s next free update. The tease came in form of a tweet and photo on X, which also apparently corroborate recent reports of a Photo Mode as well as more cosmetics for protagonist, Eve.

The tweet in question can be seen below. It appears to be referencing the rumored Photo Mode and new outfit(s).

If a leaked Shift Up presentation is to be believed, the Photo Mode will release by August at the latest. The same presentation showed a character skin for Eve planned for October, but it remains to be seen if the incoming update will contain more than just Photo Mode and the usual quality-of-life improvements.

We previously learned that Shift Up is also planning an IP collaboration, which will come in form of paid DLC. However, we aren’t expecting any details in July or August because said DLC is rumored to be releasing during the holiday period in December 2024.

Separately, a PC release of Stellar Blade is under consideration but that’ll likely release in 2025. The idea of a sequel is also being entertained.