Stellar Blade Update Adds New Outfits and More

Developer Shift Up Corporation announced the latest Stellar Blade update on Tuesday. The patch adds two new outfits for Eve, easier hair customization, and more.

Shift Up shared an outline of Stellar Balde’s new update on Twitter. While not quite full patch notes, it gives a general overview of new content. The update does the following:

Two new outfits have been added. FourSeconds Destroyed Denim Cyber Illusionist

Added a hair slot to the menu so you can change your hairstyle at any time

You can toggle ON/OFF the “skip” UI for cutscenes.

Improved jump direction when swinging on the rope.

Holding the button during the end credits will speed up scrolling.

Boss challenges will now keep the costume you changed.

Various other bug fixes.

After downloading the new Stellar Blade update, players can purchase FourSeconds Destroyed Denim from Roxanne’s shop in Xion. The form-fitting jeans are split down the sides and held together with ribbon. More ribbons crisscross between the large gashes in the shirt, revealing the off-white tube top below. Gloves and high heels complete the ensemble.

Meanwhile, Stellar Blade players can unlock Eve’s new Cyber Illusionist outfit by beating the Raven Boss challenge on hard mode. However, while Destroyed Denim is an entirely new design, Cyber Illusionist is a variant of Eve’s Cyber Magician outfit. Still, the Cyber Illusionist’s green coat and yellow definitely pop in a way the mostly black original doesn’t.

Stellar Blade fans will likely also appreciate being able to change Eve’s hair on the fly rather than trek to the salon. Until now, hairstyles were the only cosmetic options with such a requirement. While one could argue the old way is more immersive, the new method should be a bit less tedious.