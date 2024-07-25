PS Portal Update 3.0.1 Improves Connectivity, Patch Notes Released

Sony’s on a roll with system software updates and a beta this month, and this time, it’s PS Portal firmware update 3.0.1. The patch dated July 25 addresses connectivity complaints, and expands the range of networks that the remote player can connect to.

The update is available to download now, and patch notes are as follows:

We’ve improved system software performance and stability.

PS Portal can now connect to a wider range of public networks, including certain 5GHz networks. To connect to public networks, make sure that the initial setup for your PS Portal is completed.



This is a relatively smaller update compared to version 3.0.0, but it’s much welcome because a large number of players have been reporting ongoing connectivity issues since the last update. A lot of those complaints seem to have been addressed now.

Over on Reddit, players are reporting that they’re experiencing stable connections now, and those who have tested the handheld on new public WiFis say that they’ve managed to connect without any issues.

Some players have also noticed smoother system performance overall, but we don’t know if that’s just post-update placebo effect right now or not.