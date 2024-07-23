PS5 system software update

PS5 Update 24.05-09.60.00 Out Now, Patch Notes Released

By Zarmena Khan

Sony has rolled out PS5 system update 24.05-09.60.00 for July 23, the patch notes for which reveal enhancements for various social features. The update, which weighs a little over 1 GB, also comes with the usual firmware stability improvements. Additionally, some DualSense controllers have received a software update.

PS5 system update 24.05-09.60.00 patch notes (July 23, 2024)

Complete patch notes courtesy of Sony are as follows:

  • You can invite other players to game sessions by sharing a URL to the session.
    • To invite other players, open the game session action card and select Share Link. Then, scan the QR code with your mobile device to share the link.
    • This feature is available only for open sessions that anyone can join. 
    • This feature will gradually be rolled out to all players by July 24.
  • Voice Command now supports the ability to open Game Help action cards by saying “Show Game Help”.
    • Currently, Voice Command (Preview) is available only in English for players with accounts for PlayStation Network in the US and UK. 
  • We’ve improved system software performance and stability. 
  • We’ve updated the device software of some DualSense wireless controllers to improve stability. 
  • We’ve improved the messages and usability on some screens.
