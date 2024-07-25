PSVR 2 PC App Now Available on Steam, Release Date Revealed

Sony has quietly added the PSVR 2 app for PC on Steam along with a release date, ahead of the VR headset’s upcoming PC support. The company announced back in February 2024 that it’s testing the ability for PSVR 2 owners to play PC VR games, which will significantly expand their existing libraries.

According to the Steam listing (thanks, TechRadar), the PSVR 2 app for PC will release on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. Players will need a PSVR 2 PC adapter, which will be available on August 7, as previously announced. The adapter will cost $60, and players will need a DisplayPort 1.4 cable as well.

“Install PSVR 2 App to use PSVR 2 on your PC, set up your PSVR devices, and keep the firmware for PSVR 2 headset and PSVR 2 Sense controllers up to date,” reads an official description for the app.

Minimum system requirements are as follows: