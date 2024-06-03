PSVR 2 PC Adapter Price and Release Date Announced

PlayStation VR2 owners will soon be able to use the virtual reality headset on their PC. The system’s PC adapter launches on August 7 and is compatible with games on Steam.

PSVR 2 comes to PC on August 7; price and system requirements revealed

Sony says the adapter will have an MSRP of $60, though users must purchase a separate DisplayPort 1.4 cable. Considering the PSVR 2 unit retails for $550, that brings the total up to $610 for the system and adapter. That’s about $110 more than the Meta Quest 3, so PC users will have to weigh the pros and cons of each system. However, PS5 users are the big winners here since they’ll be able to use the same headset and controller on PC and console.

The PSVR 2’s minimum requirements on PS are as follows:

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit / Windows 11 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-7600 / AMD Ryzen 3 3100 (Zen 2 or later)

RAM: 8 GB or more

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or later / NVIDIA RTX series / AMD Radeon RX 5500XT or later / AMD Radeon RX 6500XT or later

DisplayPort 1.4

Bluetooth 4.0 or later

Players will also need a Steam account to play games with the PSVR 2 on PC.

Sony also notes that users will experience differences when playing on PC compared to PS5. The following PSVR 2 features are not available on PC:

HDR

headset feedback

eye tracking

adaptive triggers

haptic feedback (other than rumble)

PC-only users in particular should keep that in mind when deciding which system suits them best.