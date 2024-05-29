PSVR 2 PC Adapter Seemingly Coming Soon

It looks like Sony’s gearing up to announce a release date for PSVR 2 PC integration, if an adapter certification is anything to go by. A “PlayStation VR 2 PC adapter” was certified in South Korea back in March, the listing for which has just appeared online.

Back in February, Sony briefly revealed that it was working to bring PSVR 2 support to PC, which would give the headset owners access to PC VR games as well. The company said that it would add PC support sometime in 2024, but we haven’t received any updates since.

The very next month, PSVR 2 received a system software update that enabled PC access, eliminating the need to use workarounds. However, players still needed an adapter to make things work, which officially isn’t available yet.

As spotted by X user Brad Lynch, Sony’s PSVR 2 adapter has since been certified, which indicates that PSVR 2 may add PC support as soon as Summer 2024.

Sony is certifying an adapter to allow PSVR2 hardware to work on PCs pic.twitter.com/JFQDJVW7NP — Brad Lynch (@SadlyItsBradley) May 29, 2024

The listing reveals that the adapters are being manufactured in China.

We’d insert some speculation of PSVR 2 PC support being announced at the rumored PlayStation Showcase, but it’s increasingly looking like those rumors are rubbish.