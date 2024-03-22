Latest PSVR 2 System Update Enables PC Access

The latest PSVR 2 system update has apparently enabled PC access, eliminating the need to use workarounds to get the device to work. This was noted by a VR tech expert and a VR accessory maker, both of whom have deduced that Sony is planning to allow direct PSVR 2 to PC connection in the future.

Connecting PSVR 2 to PC still requires an adapter

Sony announced in late February that it was “testing” the ability to add PC access to its VR headset, allowing the device’s owners to play PC VR games and expand their libraries. Since this feature is still in testing phase, we’re unsure how it’ll all pan out in the end. However, VR accessory maker iVRy noted on Twitter that an adapter of some kind will still be needed to connect PSVR 2 to PC.

“The PSVR2 needs a USB-C port that provides 12V power and alt DisplayPort,” iVRy explained. “The only PC ports that can do that are VirtualLink (which has been discontinued). Hence anyone without one of those ports on their desktop GPU will need some kind of adapter. There is no way around this.”

Sony's latest firmware update enables PC access! This means it's no longer necessary to use driver/hardware workarounds to make it work on Windows. Still TBC whether this update enables nVidia use, but all indications are that Sony's "PC games" plans involve direct connection. pic.twitter.com/dvEH4pvDhF — iVRy (@iVRy_VR) March 21, 2024

PSVR2 got a firmware update with the latest PS5 update. It now works without bypassing EDID and DSC stuff that used to be necessary to get it to work on a PC



Based on that change, it looks like the PC support will be directly plugged in and not streamed



Is Sony washing hands? — Brad Lynch (@SadlyItsBradley) March 21, 2024

It has been rumored that Sony is temporarily halting the production of PSVR 2 due to the build up of unsold inventory.