Darkest Dungeon 2 and More Coming to PS5

Three popular indie games are on their way to PlayStation 5 this year. Red Hook Studios’ Darkest Dungeon 2 and Steel Wool Studios’ Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2 arrive on PS5 this summer. Meanwhile, Stunlock Studios’ V Rising hits consoles on an undetermined date this year.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2 hits PSVR2 in June, according to the PlayStation Blog. The virtual reality horror game lets players freely explore Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria. As a new employee, they’ll maintain the animatronics, test games, and more while avoiding the series’ haunted machines. It also features content from Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location, updated to work in VR.

Moving from survival horror to cosmic horror, Darkest Dungeon 2 hits PS4 and PS5 in July. The sequel to Red Hook’s Lovecraftian-inspired roguelike sees players journey across a dying world to avert the apocalypse. The original game’s challenging turn-based combat and gloomy cell-shaded art returns, albeit with some modifications. It also fleshes out the heroes’ backstories, which were only hinted at in the previous game and it’s supplementary comics.

Finally, the dark fantasy action RPG V Rising is the newest of the three games coming to PS5, with the PC version still in early access. Players take the role of a recently awakened vampire who must regain their power while avoiding the sun’s deadly rays. They will master weapons and their vampiric powers as they rebuild their undead empire. However, the human Church of Luminance and rival vampire lords will try to stand in the way of the player’s rise to power. Players can experience V Rising solo, team up with other vampires online, or raid their castles for resources.