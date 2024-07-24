PS5 Exclusive Rise of the Ronin Gets Free Demo

Team Ninja has released a demo for the PS5-exclusive open-world action RPG Rise of the Ronin as well as a plethora of game stats for those who played the game during its first four months of release. If you ever wanted to know whether people collected all of the 100 cats, now’s your chance.

What’s in the Rise of the Ronin demo?

The demo lets players try out the battle with Gonzo and this is the first time that a decision has to be made that will alter the course of the game’s storyline. Defeating the bandit leader will reward a checkpoint permit that allows travel into the city. At the end of the battle, 35% of players chose to kill Gonzo. However, 65% chose to spare him and were later given the option of recruiting Gonzo in a Bond Mission.

The Rise of the Ronin demo and a quartet of free player avatars can be downloaded from the PlayStation Store right now. Save data from the demo will be carried over to the full game once it has been purchased.

More player achievements can be seen in the new trailer above. Avoiding story spoilers, 42% of players formed a Level 4 personal bond with at least one character and 30% began a romance, reaching Veiled Vow status with one or more characters.

Players have managed to perform nearly 2 billion countersparks (well, 1,925,232,468 countersparks if you want to be specific), a figure that surprised the game’s director, Fumihiko Yasuda. Of the many Fugitives found in the game, 35% of players defeated the 50 Fugitives needed for the Keeper of the Peace trophy. There are no figures on the number of players who found and defeated all 91 of them.

Combat was affected by the game’s difficulty settings, of which 36% chose the Dawn setting, 51% the default Dusk setting, and 13% the harder Twilight setting. Of those people, 18% chose to go back after clearing the main story and try the game on the hardest Midnight difficulty setting.

Finally, 16% of players collected all 100 cats. Found cats will reappear at shrines and at Usugumo Dayu’s place. The good news is that the game’s latest update now lets players pet the cats at Usugumo Dayu as often as they like.