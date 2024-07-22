PS5 and PS4 Releases: Every Game Release Date for Week Beginning July 22, 2024

While this month is traditionally known as a quiet time, the list of new PS5 and PS4 games for the week beginning July 22, 2024, is actually quite large. The highlight of these games will be third-person co-op shooter Earth Defense Force 6 although sports fans can also enjoy F1 Manager 2024.

Here are all of the PS5 and PS4 games currently set to be released throughout the week of July 22 to 28, 2024.

PS5 Games

Conscript (July 23)

ExoCross (July 23)

Exophobia (July 23)

F1 Manager 2024 (July 23)

Retro Revengers (July 23)

The Star Named EOS (July 23)

Earth Defense Force 6 (July 24)

Super Woden GP II (July 24)

Abathor (July 25)

Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure (July 25)

Chrysolite (July 25)

Exhausted Man (July 25)

Harvest Days (July 25)

Hairdresser Simulator (July 25)

Hidden Cats in Rome (July 25)

Lakeview Cabin Collection (July 25)

Mists of Noyah (July 25)

Circus of TimTim (July 26)

Frontier Hunter: Erza’s Wheel of Fortune (July 26)

Golf vs Zombies (July 26)

Hearthstorm (July 26)

Maze of Portals (July 26)

MIDNIGHT Remastered (July 26)

The Fall of Elena Temple (July 27)

Reynatis (July 27)

Tetrack (July 27)

PS4 Games

SNK vs. Capcom: SVC CHAOS (July 22)

Conscript (July 23)

ExoCross (July 23)

Exophobia (July 23)

F1 Manager 2024 (July 23)

Retro Revengers (July 23)

Samurai Katana Rampage: Stickman Saga (July 23)

Earth Defense Force 6 (July 24)

Super Woden GP II (July 24)

Abathor (July 25)

Exhausted Man (July 25)

Harvest Days (July 25)

Hidden Cats in Rome (July 25)

Lakeview Cabin Collection (July 25)

Mists of Noyah (July 25)

Circus of TimTim (July 26)

Frontier Hunter: Erza’s Wheel of Fortune (July 26)

Golf vs Zombies (July 26)

Hearthstorm (July 26)

Maze of Portals (July 26)

MIDNIGHT Remastered (July 26)

Reynatis (July 27)

Tetrack (July 27)

A total of 26 games are coming to PS5 this week, while PS4 players get a slightly shorter list of 23 titles. Earth Defense Force 6 finally arrives in the west after the game was released in Japan two years ago. While the game is released on July 24, those who preorder the shooter can get 24 hours early access.

The latest installment of F1 Manager arrives on consoles this week too. Players can now create their own team to drive its way to the Formula One World Championship. Another notable game is the surprise re-release of 2003 fighting game SNK vs. Capcom: SVC CHAOS on PS4. Unfortunately, PSVR 2 players will be disappointed with no new games this week.