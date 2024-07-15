PS5 and PS4 Releases: Every Game Release Date for Week Beginning July 15, 2024

The list of new PS5 and PS4 games for the week beginning July 15, 2024, includes some bigger titles. The highlight of those will be the revival of EA’s college football games in the form of EA Sports College Football 25. In addition to these, Capcom releases Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess while open world RPG Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn hits PS5 too.

Here are all of the PS5 and PS4 games currently set to be released throughout the week of July 15 to 21, 2024.

PS5 Games

Cazzarion: Jumping Tiger (July 15)

CORN GUARD (July 15)

Darkest Dungeon II (July 15)

Destination Paradise (July 15)

Just Find It 3 Collector’s Edition (July 15)

Retaliate (July 15)

Silverwood Bay: An Eleanor Grey Mystery (July 15)

Aerial_Knight’s We Never Yield (July 16)

Bioframe Outpost (July 16)

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board! (July 16)

Flock (July 16)

Let’s School (July 16)

2048 Boys (July 17)

Asphalt Legends Unite (July 17)

Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus (July 17)

CLeM (July 17)

Nobody Wants to Die (July 17)

PPA Pickleball Tour 2025 (July 17)

RPM – Road Punk Mayhem (July 17)

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (July 18)

SCHiM (July 18)

Ancient Phantasma (July 19)

Distance: Console Edition (July 19)

EA Sports College Football 25 (July 19)

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (July 19)

Planet Divers (July 19)

PS4 Games

CORN GUARD (July 15)

Darkest Dungeon II (July 15)

Retaliate (July 15)

Aerial_Knight’s We Never Yield (July 16)

Bioframe Outpost (July 16)

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board! (July 16)

Flock (July 16)

Let’s School (July 16)

Lion Simulator Survival: RPG Animal Battle (July 16)

2048 Boys (July 17)

Asphalt Legends Unite (July 17)

CLeM (July 17)

PPA Pickleball Tour 2025 (July 17)

RPM – Road Punk Mayhem (July 17)

Over Horizon X Steel Empire (July 18)

SCHiM (July 18)

Ancient Phantasma (July 19)

Distance: Console Edition (July 19)

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (July 19)

Learn to Play Vol. 4 – Happy Racer (July 19)

Planet Divers (July 19)

Wild Island Quest (July 19)

A total of 26 games are coming to PS5 this week, while PS4 players get a slightly shorter list of 22 titles. After a three year wait, EA Sports College Football 25 finally hits stores after negotiating many challenges that included allegations of low pay for its athletes. At the other end of the scale, 2048 Boys also brings football to PS5 and PS4, while PPA Pickleball Tour 2025 introduces a lesser-known sport to our screens.

Kagura action strategy game Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess will include its Okami collaboration weapons, costumes, and soundtrack after players smashed both of the demo challenges. Finally, action RPG souls-lite Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn battles the Gods and their armies of the Dead pouring through The Door to the Great Below on PS5.