Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess Okami Items Available in Demo

During the Capcom Next show, the publisher released a demo for Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess that allows players to unlock Okami tie-in items. By working together and completing a challenge, the Okami collaboration weapons and costumes can be unlocked for free in time for the game’s release later this month.

How to get the Okami items for free

The Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess demo offers several early stages from the main game that can be replayed as many times as wanted. While doing this, players have to collaboratively complete two challenges across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. The deadline for completing these is 3:59 BST on July 18, 2024, when the demo will be removed from the PlayStation Store.

The first challenge is to exorcise the defilement or the Seethe to drop a total of one billion crystals in the demo. Completing this will unlock Amaterasu’s Soh costume and the Thunder Edge weapon.

The second challenge is to find 15 of the hidden Lucky Mallets. Those who find the mallets must then take a photo of their achievement and post the picture as a reply to the campaign post on X (formerly Twitter). Completing this will unlock Waka’s Yoshiro costume and a special Okami collaboration soundtrack. Knowing that Twitter integration has been removed from PlayStation and Xbox consoles, Capcom says that players can take a picture of their TV/monitor screen via devices such as smartphone if trying to transfer an image via the console’s photo-sharing feature is too cumbersome.

The game’s official website features a progress tracker for both challenges, although this doesn’t update in real-time. If the two challenge targets are met, the items will be delivered in a free title update at launch on July 19. Capcom didn’t specify what would happen if players didn’t manage to complete the challenge, although we assume the items will be available from the PlayStation Store at a later date.