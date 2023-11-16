Twitter Reaches Out to Sony After PlayStation Pulls Integration

Twitter (now X) has said that it has reached out to Sony Interactive Entertainment after the company removed Twitter integration from PlayStation consoles. Last week, X owner Elon Musk said that he’d “look into” the issue as both Sony and Microsoft abandoned the platform presumably due to its new API fees.

PlayStation Twitter integration is a “legacy” integration, X clarifies

An official handle for the platform’s dev and API team responded to a tweet announcing that X integration had officially gone offline on PlayStation. In its response, the team implied that since this was a legacy integration in existence before the new policies were implemented, Sony may have benefitted from some kind of reprieve.

X has now reached out to Sony “to explore new integrations including livestreaming.” The platform has asked fans to stay tuned for updates.

To clarify, this is a legacy integration. We've reached out to explore new integrations including live-streaming. Stay tuned! — Developers (@XDevelopers) November 14, 2023

It’s unclear how Sony will respond and whether X’s attempt at communication will bear fruit. As of now, PS5 and PS4 players can no longer post or view content — including trophies and gameplay — on X. However, the PS5 offers the ability to upload game captures to the PS App, which players can subsequently upload to Twitter. It’s a roundabout way to get it done, but it works.