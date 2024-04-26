Horror Game Alien: Rogue Incursion Announced for PS VR2

Developer Survios announced the VR action horror game Alien: Rogue Incursion on Friday. The upcoming game is on its way to PlayStation VR2 and other virtual reality platforms in the 2024 Holiday season.

Alien: Rogue Incursion is coming to PS VR2 in late 2024

Survios revealed Alien: Rogue Incursion with a short teaser trailer on Friday. The video doesn’t reveal much about the upcoming action-horror game. However, according to the studio, it features an original story and gameplay “full of heart-pounding action, exploration, and terrifying Xenomorphs.”

“Our team at Survios are huge fans of Alien and have been building Alien: Rogue Incursion for a long time,” said the company’s Chief Product Officer, “honing our ability to pair the most technically advanced, immersive, and engaging VR experiences with best-in-class franchises. This fully original story embraces all our favorite elements from 45 years of Alien, from kinetic action and heart-pounding exploration to our terrifyingly resourceful Xenomorphs that will truly make your skin crawl.”

Survios’ description of the game sounds a bit like Alien: Isolation, which took place between the first two movies. Considering the 2014 game’s acclaim, a PS VR2 equivalent sounds very promising. However, it’s a bit too early to predict how the game will play.

Previous Survios games include The Walking Dead: Onslaught, which the studio released for PS VR in 2020. It also developed the non-VR boxing game Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions in 2021. Neither game saw the most positive reaction, with both having mixed reviews. That said, Alien: Isolation is ten years old, and there has yet to be an Alien game on PlayStation VR2. This leaves Rogue Incursion a potential niche to fill.