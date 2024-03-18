PS5 and PS4 Releases: Every Game Release Date for Week Beginning March 18, 2024

A glut of games from Other Ocean Interactive dominates the list of new PS5 and PS4 games due to be released during the week beginning March 18, 2024. Despite this, there are plenty of other titles on the list too. The highlights include the long-awaited sequel Dragon’s Dogma 2 and the PS5-exclusive Rise of the Ronin.

Here are all of the PS5 and PS4 games currently set to be released throughout the week of March 18 to 24, 2024.

PS5 Games

Hi-Fi Rush (March 19)

MLB The Show 24 (March 19)

Alone in the Dark (March 20)

Master Maker 3D Ultimate (March 20)

Right and Down and Dice (March 20)

Around the World: Travel to Brazil Collector’s Edition (March 21)

Captain Toonhead Vs. The Punks from Outer Space (March 21)

Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure (March 21)

Jewel Match Solitaire: Winterscapes 2 Collector’s Edition (March 21)

Just Find It 2 Collector’s Edition (March 21)

Kingdoms and Castles (March 21)

Krimson (March 21)

Lost & Found Agency Collector’s Edition (March 21)

Nature Escapes 3 Collector’s Edition (March 21)

Puzzle Vacations: Greece And Turkey Collector’s Edition (March 21)

Puzzle Vacations: Thailand and Cambodia (March 21)

Shines Over: The Damned (March 21)

So Much Stuff 2 Collector’s Edition (March 21)

Tram Simulator Urban Transit (March 21)

Dragon’s Dogma 2 (March 22)

HappyFunland (March 22)

Heaven Jump (March 22)

Learn to Play Vol. 1 – Fruit Collect (March 22)

The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered (March 22)

Rise of the Ronin (March 22)

Brick Buster (March 23)

PS4 Games

MLB The Show 24 (March 19)

Master Maker 3D Ultimate (March 20)

Power of Ten (March 20)

Duggy (March 21)

Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure (March 21)

Kingdoms and Castles (March 21)

Krimson (March 21)

Tram Simulator Urban Transit (March 21)

The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered (March 22)

A total of 26 games are coming to PS5 this week, while PS4 players get a much shorter list of 9 titles. And a long 12 years after the release of the first game, Dragon’s Dogma 2 brings its fantasy action RPG back to PS5. Those wanting to get a head start on the game can try out the character creator and then transfer their designs to the game later this week.

Not to be outdone, Team Ninja takes their action RPG to feudal Japan in Rise of the Ronin. The game’s download size is reported to be around 100GB, so make sure to preload the game before it’s released. Other highlights include the reboot of Alone in the Dark, this year’s installment of MLB The Show, and the first of Microsoft’s first-party games to be released on PS5, Hi-Fi Rush.