Xbox Games Ruling PS Store Charts Catches Microsoft CEO’s Attention

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has taken note of a recent report that Xbox first-party titles are dominating PS Store best-selling games list. Nadella referenced the report in Microsoft’s latest earnings while discussing the company’s third quarter financial results.

Xbox titles top PS Store best-selling games but Xbox hardware revenue has tanked

Xbox’s overall revenues are up due to Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard but Xbox hardware revenue tanked during the quarter. The company’s push towards multiplatform releases was triggered by Game Pass growth slowing down alongside Xbox console sales nosediving.

“We’re expanding our games to new platforms, bringing four of our fan favorite to Nintendo Switch and Sony PlayStation for the first time,” Nadella said during the earnings call, as reported by The Verge. “In fact, earlier this month we had seven games among the top 25 on the PlayStation Store, more than any other publisher.”

The number of PS Store top-sellers that Nadella is referencing comes straight from TweakTown’s report a week ago. As we previously explained, popular Activision Blizzard games like Call of Duty now count as Microsoft first-party games but beyond those, former Xbox exclusives like Sea of Thieves and Grounded also landed in the top charts.