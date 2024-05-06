PS Plus Extra, Premium May 2024 Games Revealed Early

Sony has revealed two of the PS Plus Extra and Premium May 2024 games earlier than usual. Two Ubisoft games — The Settlers: New Allies and Watch Dogs — will be joining the Ubisoft+ Classics catalog, which is included in Extra and Premium memberships at no additional cost.

When will Sony announce the full PS Plus Extra, Premium May 2024 games lineup?

Also going live this month is Animal Well. Although part of the April 2024 Extra and Premium catalog refresh, the upcoming indie metroidvania will debut on the service on May 9th for the PS5. The aforementioned Ubisoft games were announced early, and will be joining PS Plus later this month as part of the May refresh.

As for the full May 2024 lineup, we expect an announcement by May 15th at the latest. There are rumors that Sony has a PlayStation Showcase planned this month, so the company may step away from a conventional announcement, and opt to reveal new Extra and Premium additions during the event.

PS Plus lineups were often leaked ahead of time by French insider billbil-kun. However, it looks like Sony has figured out the source of those leaks and plugged it because billbil-kun has been awfully quiet as of late.