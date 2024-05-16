Summer Game Fest 2024 to Feature Over 50 Publishers and Studios

Summer Game Fest has revealed the publishers and studios appearing at the June 7 event. 55 partners are participating, including big names like Sony and Xbox and smaller players like Devolver Digital and Anapurna Interactive.
Summer Game Fest 2024 confirms 55 partners
Summer Game Fest revealed the list of Round 1 2024 partners on Thursday. In addition to Xbox and PlayStation, major publishers include Ubisoft, EA, Sega, Epic, Bandai Namco, Capcom, 2K, and WB Games. Amazon Games and Nefilx Games will also make a showing, as will companies including Focus Entertainment, Funcom, Plaion, Deep Silver, and Niantic. Other parties include Steam, Meta, and Samsung, though it’s unclear to what extent they will directly participate in the events.
A complete list of all 55 confirmed Summer Game Fest 2024 partners is below:
- 2K
- Amazon Games
- Annapurna Interactive
- Arc Games
- Atari
- Bandai Namco
- Blumhouse Games
- Bokeh Game Studio
- Capcom
- Day of the Devs
- Deep Silver
- Devolver Digital
- Discord
- Dolby
- Electronic Arts
- Embark Studios
- Epic Games
- Focus Entertainment
- Funcom
- HoYoverse
- iam8bit
- Indie Angels
- Innersloth
- Ironmace
- Jyamma Games
- Level Infinite
- Magic the Gathering
- Meta
- NCSoft
- NetEase Games
- Netflix Games
- Nexon
- Niantic
- Plaion
- PlayStation
- Pocketpair
- Private Division
- Razer
- Recreate Games
- Riot Games
- S-Game
- Samsung Gaming Hub
- Seasun Games
- Sega
- SNK
- Steam
- Sunblink
- Supercell
- Thunderful Games
- TiMi Studio Group
- Tom Banner Studios
- Ubisoft
- Uncapped Games
- WB Games
- Xbox
Launched as a digital-only event in 2021, Summer Game Fest has filled the gap left behind by E3’s shutdown. The main 2024 event goes live from YouTube Theater in LA at 2:00 PM Pacific/5:00 PM Eastern on June 7. It’s followed by the Wholesome Direct indie game showcase, Latin American Games Showcase, and Women-Led Games showcase on June 8. Finally, the Xbox Games Showcase and PC Gaming Show air on June 9.