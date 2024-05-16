Summer Game Fest 2024 to Feature Over 50 Publishers and Studios

Summer Game Fest has revealed the publishers and studios appearing at the June 7 event. 55 partners are participating, including big names like Sony and Xbox and smaller players like Devolver Digital and Anapurna Interactive.

Summer Game Fest revealed the list of Round 1 2024 partners on Thursday. In addition to Xbox and PlayStation, major publishers include Ubisoft, EA, Sega, Epic, Bandai Namco, Capcom, 2K, and WB Games. Amazon Games and Nefilx Games will also make a showing, as will companies including Focus Entertainment, Funcom, Plaion, Deep Silver, and Niantic. Other parties include Steam, Meta, and Samsung, though it’s unclear to what extent they will directly participate in the events.

You've been waiting for this one.



Here's a first look at more than 55 partners taking part in #SummerGameFest activities this June.



Sign up at https://t.co/gO9QVWF4nN for event alerts.



We'll see you live on Friday, June 7 for the multiplatform showcase from @youtubetheater pic.twitter.com/qT0XWjS8HJ — Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) May 16, 2024

A complete list of all 55 confirmed Summer Game Fest 2024 partners is below:

2K

Amazon Games

Annapurna Interactive

Arc Games

Atari

Bandai Namco

Blumhouse Games

Bokeh Game Studio

Capcom

Day of the Devs

Deep Silver

Devolver Digital

Discord

Dolby

Electronic Arts

Embark Studios

Epic Games

Focus Entertainment

Funcom HoYoverse

iam8bit

Indie Angels

Innersloth

Ironmace

Jyamma Games

Level Infinite

Magic the Gathering

Meta

NCSoft

NetEase Games

Netflix Games

Nexon

Niantic

Plaion

PlayStation

Pocketpair

Private Division Razer

Recreate Games

Riot Games

S-Game

Samsung Gaming Hub

Seasun Games

Sega

SNK

Steam

Sunblink

Supercell

Thunderful Games

TiMi Studio Group

Tom Banner Studios

Ubisoft

Uncapped Games

WB Games

Xbox

Launched as a digital-only event in 2021, Summer Game Fest has filled the gap left behind by E3’s shutdown. The main 2024 event goes live from YouTube Theater in LA at 2:00 PM Pacific/5:00 PM Eastern on June 7. It’s followed by the Wholesome Direct indie game showcase, Latin American Games Showcase, and Women-Led Games showcase on June 8. Finally, the Xbox Games Showcase and PC Gaming Show air on June 9.