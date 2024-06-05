PS Store ‘Summer Game Fest’ Sale Discounts Sea of Thieves and Thousands More

Sony has kicked off yet another PS Store sale. This time, to celebrate June 2024’s Summer Game Fest. Highlights include the recently released Xbox game Sea of Thieves, which is 25% off. Players can also pick up Mortal Kombat 1’s Premium Edition for a whopping 60% off.

PS Store ‘Summer Game Fest’ June 2024 sale highlights

Fighting game fans will be pleased to note that alongside Mortal Kombat 1, all editions of Street Fighter 6 are each 50% off. Among this year’s releases, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown’s price has been slashed by 40%. Other highlights include Resident Evil 4 and Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, which are 25% off and 40% off, respectively.

Sony hasn’t published the full list of discounted titles yet, but you can check out the sale via the PlayStation Store page.

Summer Game Fest 2024 celebrations will kick off on June 7 and end on June 10. Although Sony has already held its highly-anticipated PlayStation State of Play, rumor has it that the company is gearing up to showcase an unannounced PlayStation Studios game (or two) at the event. Speculation suggests that it’ll be Lego Horizon Adventures, based on Guerrilla Games’ Horizon series.