New Horizon Game Possibly Being Announced Soon, Made by Lego – Report

Known leaker Kurakasis has claimed that Sony Interactive Entertainment is gearing up to announce Lego Horizon Adventures at an upcoming event. At the moment, we don’t know if this is a game or a Lego set, but reliable fellow leaker Tom Henderson claims it is indeed a new Horizon game.

Lego Horizon Adventures might be announced at the rumored PlayStation Showcase

Kurakasis, who has been spot on with their leaks lately, revealed the title on X today. They seem certain that Lego’s take on Horizon will be announced at a PlayStation event.

LEGO Horizon Adventures



This is the name of the project that is going to be announced at the upcoming PlayStation event



I don't know if it's a game — Kurakasis (@Kurakasis) May 16, 2024

Following the tweet above, Henderson revealed on his publication Insider Gaming that Lego Horizon Adventures is “Horizon Forbidden West but Lego,” and features “realistic graphics.” There have been rumblings of several Horizon projects for a while, including a multiplayer game. Guerrilla Games previously said that it plans to expand the franchise.

A PlayStation Showcase is bound to happen sooner rather than later given the magnitude of leaks we’ve seen lately, including the PS5 Pro. We’ve also heard reports that Sony is gearing up to release “smaller” PS5 exclusives in 2024, including an Astro Bot game.

Could Lego Horizon Adventures be one of the said PS5 exclusives? We’ll find out in due course.