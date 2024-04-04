PS5 Reportedly Still Getting ‘Smaller’ Exclusives Later This Year

Rumor has it that Sony Interactive Entertainment still has “smaller” PS5 exclusives coming sometime later in 2024. The report comes from none other than journalist and insider Jeff Grubb. Grubb has been backed by another known insider, The Snitch, who teased two of the games Sony is expected to showcase at an event in May.

Will Sony announce new PS5 exclusives at PlayStation Showcase 2024?

Yesterday, several insiders corroborated reports that Sony has a PlayStation event scheduled for May, and it’ll most likely be a Showcase rather than State of Play. One of the games Grubb believes the company will bring to the event is Silent Hill 2 Remake, which is still missing a release date.

Last night, Grubb doubled down on a previous claim he made that Sony still has “smaller” PS5 exclusives in the pipeline for this year, and one of them happens to be a new game featuring Astro Bot (thanks, ResetEra).

Then, The Snitch (who now goes by elesnicho on X), tweeted what appeared to tease both Silent Hill 2 Remake as well as Astro Bot.

May a bot see through the fog of love? — Elesnicho (@elesnicho) April 3, 2024

Sony will likely announce the PlayStation Showcase a few days ahead of the event, where the company is also expected to reveal the PS5 Pro.