Stellar Blade Currently One of PS5’s Highest-Rated Games by User Score

Stellar Blade user reviews have been rolling in all weekend, and with over 1,000 ratings, it’s currently the third highest-rated PS5 game on Metacritic. While the game’s critic scores have been generally positive, garnering an average of 82/100, it has earned universal acclaim with a user score of 9.1.

Do Stellar Blade user reviews on Metacritic matter?

Metacritic’s user rating system is far from perfect, and has largely failed to stop review bombing campaigns or even campaigns designed to inflate scores for games that critics generally dislike. That said, it’s still used by developers and publishers alike to gauge reception.

As spotted by Forbes, Stellar Blade’s Metacritic user rating has surpassed those of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and God of War Ragnarok. It’s currently sitting behind Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways DLC and Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition. Whether these user ratings translate into sales or not is another matter.

Stellar Blade already ran into controversy over its launch weekend as some players became irate when they noticed that two of the game’s outfits covered up protagonist Eve’s cleavage. I’ve already noticed some “Free Stellar Blade” reviews on Metacritic, inspired by the petition to compel Shift Up to roll back the changes. Make of it what you will.