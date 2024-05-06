Stellar Blade Reportedly Selling Out in Japan

Stellar Blade sales are apparently off to a great start…. in Japan, at least. Reports from the country suggest that the game is selling out in major stores and restricted to one copy per customer. Sony and Shift Up have yet to comment on the game’s launch sales.

Stellar Blade in Japan: a case of soaring sales or low stock?

X user Genki_JPN first pointed out the unusual sight of Bic Camera in Akihabara restricting Stellar Blade copies to one per customer. Quote tweeting his post, Japan-based analyst Dr Serkan Toto of Kantan Games posted a photo of Bic Camera near Chiba, where Stellar Blade was sold out over the weekend. He added that he personally saw the game sold out in “several” stores across Tokyo over the last few days.

I have seen Stellar Blade sold out in several stores in Tokyo the last few days (below a picture I took at a Bic Camera store near Chiba where you could not get a copy anymore at least since yesterday).



Very rare case.



In a separate tweet, Dr Toto said that this is a rare case when it comes to blockbusters unless they are in extremely high demand, like a mainline Pokemon game. Smaller, niche games tend to “sell out” because of low stock.

Yes, I should have said blockbusters. Last time I remember seeing this was with the last Pokemon mainline title.



Considering Stellar Blade is a AAA game that Sony had been hyping up ahead of release, we’ll be surprised if the game selling out in Japan is down to supply issues. After all, Stellar Blade is one of PS5’s highest-rated games by user score.