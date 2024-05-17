Some Xbox Games Possibly Coming to PS5 in Holiday 2024 – Report

A known leaker has teased that some Xbox exclusive games will be making the jump to PS5 as soon as Holiday 2024. Microsoft hasn’t officially detailed its plans for the future, but its leadership continues to suggest that more games are on their way to other platforms.

Microsoft reportedly has no “red line” when it comes to releasing Xbox games on PS5

The leaker in question is ResetEra user NateDrake, who is considered fairly reliable. In response to a recent report that Microsoft executives don’t have any “red line” in terms of which Xbox games release on PlayStation, NateDrake said that some of those games could be coming to PS5 as soon as Holiday 2024.

There have been rumblings of Starfield being the next game to release on the PS5, and although it’s lilkely that we’ll see that happen, NateDrake suggested that it won’t be one of the games coming this year. “I’ve heard of other games coming to PS5 and they could be during holiday season this year,” NateDrake wrote. “But working to confirm the games and the release windows.”

WindowsCentral’s Jez Corden seems convinced that Halo is one of the franchises making the jump to PlayStation. He specifically mentioned Halo Infinite as one of the games that Microsoft might bring to PS5 after seeing Sea of Thieves’ success on the platform.