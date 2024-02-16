Starfield, Indiana Jones PS5 Versions Not Ruled Out by Microsoft

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has said that while Microsoft is only bringing four of its games to rival platforms for now, he isn’t ruling out the possibility of going further and releasing games like Starfield and Indiana Jones on the PS5. Yesterday, Spencer and Xbox president Sarah Bond discussed the future of Xbox, and explained their decision to go multiplatform with some of their games.

Why Microsoft isn’t ruling out Starfield and Indiana Jones PS5 ports

Speaking to The Verge, Spencer opined that video game companies should never rule out the possibility of releasing a game on different platforms, and that includes Microsoft. Spencer added that his team at Xbox wants to learn from the experience of bringing four mystery games to PS5 before going further. It’s being reported that the four games are Hi-Fi Rush, Sea of Thieves, Grounded, and Pentiment.

“I don’t think we should as an industry ever rule out a game going to any other platform,” Spencer said. “We’re focused on these four games and learning from the experience. We don’t have work going on, on other franchises. But for anybody to stand up and say something’s never going to happen, I think it feels like creating more certainty in a world of gaming where you really want to respond to what customers want and what our players and creators are looking for.”