Sea of Thieves PS5 Sales May Decide Future of Xbox Exclusives on PlayStation

According to a new report, Sea of Thieves‘ sales on the PS5 may be a litmus test for other Xbox exclusives to release on PlayStation. This report comes amid another executive-level shuffle at Xbox, with 26-year veteran Kareem Choudhry departing last week. Choudhry spearheaded xCloud among other key developments at Xbox.

Microsoft keeping an eye on Sea of Thieves PS5 performance

Microsoft announced four first-party games for the PS5 this year: Sea of Thieves, Hi-Fi Rush, Grounded, and Pentiment. According to The Verge’s Tom Warren, it’s Rare’s Sea of Thieves that the company particularly has its eye on. The website’s sources claim that “Sea of Thieves will be a key test for whether other games might make their way to PS5 or Nintendo Switch.”

We continue to hear reports that Microsoft is already considering bringing more of its exclusives to other platforms, including rival PlayStation. Bethesda’s Starfield and Indiana Jones game are two of the titles that insiders repeatedly claim are headed to the PS5. There have also been rumblings of Microsoft bringing Gears of War to PlayStation.

Rumor has it that Microsoft will be unveiling Gears of War 6 and Call of Duty 2024 at a showcase on June 9.