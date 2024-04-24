PlayStation Store May 2024 Sale Is Live, Here Are All the Deals

The PS Store sale for May 2024 has gone live ahead of the month, bringing discounts of up to 75% on select titles. Highlights include Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak (67% off) and Lords of the Fallen (50% off). Worth noting that Lords of the Fallen received its final free content update today, which adds roguelite elements and trophies to the game.

PS Store sale May 2024 savings — full list of discounted games

Head over to your local PS Store page for regional prices and availability. All games below are discounted until May 8.