PlayStation Store May 2024 Sale Is Live, Here Are All the Deals

The PS Store sale for May 2024 has gone live ahead of the month, bringing discounts of up to 75% on select titles. Highlights include Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak (67% off) and Lords of the Fallen (50% off). Worth noting that Lords of the Fallen received its final free content update today, which adds roguelite elements and trophies to the game.
PS Store sale May 2024 savings — full list of discounted games
Head over to your local PS Store page for regional prices and availability. All games below are discounted until May 8.
- .hack//G.U. Last Recode
- 11-11 Memories Retold
- 428: Shibuya Scramble
- A Memoir Blue
- Accel World VS Sword Art Online
- Ad Infinitum
- AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES
- AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – nirvanA Initiative
- Air Conflicts: Double Pack
- Airport Simulator 2019
- AK-xolotl
- AKIBA’S TRIP: Undead & Undressed
- Aliens: Dark Descent
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite PS4 & PS5
- Amnesia: Rebirth
- Amnesia: The Bunker
- ANONYMOUS;CODE
- Anthem™ Standard Edition
- Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection
- ARCADE GAME SERIES: DIG DUG
- ARCADE GAME SERIES: GALAGA
- Ashen
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PS4 & PS5
- Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey
- Assassin’s Creed® Origins
- Assassin’s Creed® Syndicate
- Asterix & Obelix XXL 3: The Crystal Menhir
- Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk DX
- Atelier Escha & Logy: Alchemists of the Dusk Sky DX
- Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey DX
- Atelier Lulua ~The Scion of Arland~
- Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings DX
- Atelier Meruru ~The Apprentice of Arland~ DX
- Atelier Rorona ~The Alchemist of Arland~ DX
- Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy PS4 & PS5
- Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key (PS4 & PS5)
- Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout
- Atelier Shallie: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea DX
- Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book DX
- Atelier Totori ~The Adventurer of Arland~ DX
- Atlas Fallen
- Avatar The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora™
- Baby Shark™: Sing & Swim Party
- Batman™: Arkham Knight
- Batman™: Arkham VR
- Battlefield™ Hardline Standard Edition
- Bayonetta
- Ben 10
- Beyond a Steel Sky
- Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions
- Birthdays the Beginning
- BLACK CLOVER: QUARTET KNIGHTS
- BlazBlue: Central Fiction
- BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma EXTEND
- Blaze and the Monster Machines: Axle City Racers
- Blood & Truth™
- Blood Bowl 3
- BLUE REFLECTION
- Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
- Call of Duty®: Infinite Warfare
- Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® Remastered
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle
- Capcom Fighting Collection
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions
- Carnival Games®
- Carnival Games® VR
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection
- Chronos: Before the Ashes
- Clash: Artifacts of Chaos
- COCOON
- Code: Realize ~Bouquet of Rainbows~
- Code: Realize ~Wintertide Miracles~
- Commandos 2 – HD Remaster
- Commandos 3 – HD Remaster
- Conception PLUS: Maidens of the Twelve Stars
- Construction Simulator 2 US – Console Edition
- Construction Simulator 3 – Console Edition
- Corpse Party
- Crash Bandicoot™ N. Sane Trilogy
- Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition™
- Creed: Rise to Glory™
- Cricket 22
- Crysis 2 Remastered
- Crysis 3 Remastered
- Crysis Remastered
- CRYSTAR
- Danganronpa 1/2 Reload
- Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls
- Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp
- Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
- DARK SOULS™ II: Scholar of the First Sin
- DARK SOULS™ III
- DARK SOULS™: REMASTERED
- Darksiders Genesis
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
- Darksiders III
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace
- Dead Island 2
- Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition
- DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round
- DEATHLOOP
- Defense Grid 2
- Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed
- Detroit: Become Human
- Devil May Cry HD Collection
- DIGIMON STORY: CYBER SLEUTH – HACKER’S MEMORY
- Digimon World: Next Order
- DiRT Rally 2.0
- Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories
- Disgaea 1 Complete
- Disgaea 4 Complete+
- Disgaea 6 Complete
- Dishonored 2
- Donut County
- DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of the Great Kingdom
- DRAGON BALL FighterZ PS4 & PS5
- DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
- Dreams™
- DreamWorks Dragons Dawn of New Riders
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour
- Dungeons 3
- DYNASTY WARRIORS 8: Xtreme Legends Complete Edition
- DYNASTY WARRIORS 9
- DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Empires
- EA SPORTS™ WRC
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
- ELEX II PS4 & PS5
- ENDLESS™ Dungeon PS4 & PS5
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination PS4 & PS5
- Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky
- Expeditions: A MudRunner Game (PS4 & PS5)
- Far Cry® 3 Classic Edition
- Farmer’s Dynasty
- Fate/EXTELLA LINK
- Fate/Samurai Remnant(PS4 & PS5)
- FIA European Truck Racing Championship
- FINAL FANTASY TYPE-0™ HD
- FINAL FANTASY® X/X-2 HD Remaster
- Fire Pro Wrestling World
- Five Nights at Freddy’s
- Five Nights at Freddy’s 2
- Five Nights at Freddy’s 3
- Five Nights at Freddy’s 4
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location
- Flashback 2
- FOR HONOR – Standard Edition
- Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria Simulator
- Gabbuchi
- Ghost Parade
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection
- Ghostwire: Tokyo
- GOD EATER 2: Rage Burst
- God’s Trigger
- Godfall Challenger Edition PS4 & PS5
- Gorogoa
- GRID Legends PS4 & PS5
- GrimGrimoire OnceMore
- GUNDAM VERSUS
- Handball 21
- HELLDIVERS™: Super-Earth Ultimate Edition
- Hi-Fi RUSH
- Hindsight
- Hitman GO: Definitive Edition
- Horse Tales: Emerald Valley Ranch
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™
- Hotel Transylvania 3 Monsters Overboard
- Hotline Miami
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- House Builder
- How to Survive 2
- HUMANKIND™ PS4 & PS5
- Hunting Simulator
- I Am Dead
- Indivisible
- Inescapable: No Rules, No Rescue
- inFAMOUS First Light
- inFAMOUS™ First Light
- Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai PS4 & PS5
- Injustice™ 2 – Legendary Edition
- Jagged Alliance 3
- Jak 3™
- Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy™
- Jak II™: Renegade
- Jak X: Combat Racing
- Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf Console Edition
- JoJo Siwa: Worldwide Party
- Journey to the Savage Planet
- Judgment
- Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief
- Katamari Damacy REROLL
- KATANA KAMI: A Way of the Samurai Story
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition
- KINGDOM HEARTS III
- Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series PS4 & PS5
- Kona II: Brume
- LA-MULANA
- LA-MULANA 2
- Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society
- Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk
- Langrisser I & II
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris
- Lara Croft GO
- Last Day of June
- Last Stop
- LEGO® Batman™ 3: Beyond Gotham
- LEGO® CITY Undercover
- LEGO® Jurassic World™
- LEGO® Star Wars™: The Force Awakens
- LEGO® The Hobbit
- Let’s Sing ABBA
- Let’s Sing Country
- Let’s Sing Queen
- Life is Strange: True Colors PS4 & PS5
- Little Dragons Café
- LIVE A LIVE PS4&PS5
- Loop8: Summer of Gods
- Lost Judgment PS4 & PS5
- Mad Rat Dead
- Madden NFL 24
- Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness
- Maquette
- Martha Is Dead PS4™ & PS5™
- Matchpoint – Tennis Championships PS4 & PS5
- MediEvil
- MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA
- METAL GEAR SOLID 3: Snake Eater – Master Collection Version PS4 & PS5
- METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE DEFINITIVE EXPERIENCE
- METAL SLUG 3
- METAL SLUG ANTHOLOGY™
- METAL SLUG XX
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of Mordor™ – Game of the Year Edition
- Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: Burst Forth!! Choro-gon Breath
- MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM EXTREME VS. MAXIBOOST ON
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 PS4 & PS5
- Monster Hunter Rise PS4 & PS5
- MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD™
- Monster Truck Championship
- Mordheim: City of the Damned
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Mortal Shell
- Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition
- MotoGP™22 PS4 & PS5
- Mundaun
- MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore
- MXGP 2020 – The Official Motocross Videogame
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Trilogy
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
- NBA 2KVR Experience
- NECROPOLIS: A Diabolical Dungeon Delve
- Need for Speed™
- Need for Speed™ Hot Pursuit Remastered
- Need for Speed™ Rivals
- NEO: The World Ends with You
- Neon White
- New Gundam Breaker
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
- NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…
- OCTOPATH TRAVELER II PS4&PS5
- Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus (PS1 Emulation)
- Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee (PS1 Emulation)
- Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty
- Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition
- Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD
- Odin Sphere Leifthrasir
- OKAMI HD
- One Piece: Unlimited World Red – Deluxe Edition
- ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS
- Onechanbara Z2: Chaos
- Onimusha: Warlords
- Open Country
- Open Roads
- Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission
- Orcs Must Die! 3 PS4 & PS5
- Outer Wilds
- Pacific Drive
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition
- PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls
- PAYDAY 3
- Pentiment
- Persona 5
- Persona®5 Strikers
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
- PixelJunk™ Monsters 2
- Planet Coaster: Console Edition
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville™
- Poison Control
- Police Simulator: Patrol Officers
- Portal Knights
- PowerWash Simulator
- Prey
- Prison Simulator
- Psychonauts 2
- Pure Farming 2018
- Puyo Puyo™ Tetris® 2 PS4 & PS5
- Quake
- R-Type Final 3 Evolved
- Raiden IV x MIKADO remix
- Rayman Legends
- Rayman® Legends
- Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- The Prophecy of the Throne
- Relicta
- RESEARCH and DESTROY
- RESIDENT EVIL 2
- RESIDENT EVIL 3
- Resident Evil 4 PS4 & PS5
- RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5
- RIDE 4
- Risen
- Risen 3: Titan Lords – Enhanced Edition
- ROBOTICS;NOTES DaSH
- ROBOTICS;NOTES ELITE
- Rogue Lords
- Rogue Spirit
- Roguebook
- Röki
- Romance of The Three Kingdoms 13
- ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS XIV
- RPG Maker MV
- RTK13: Fame and Strategy Expansion Pack Bundle
- RWBY: Arrowfell
- Ryan’s Rescue Squad
- SAMURAI SHODOWN NEOGEO COLLECTION
- SAMURAI WARRIORS 5
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- SCARLET NEXUS PS4 & PS5
- SD GUNDAM BATTLE ALLIANCE
- Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO
- Serial Cleaners
- Shadows: Awakening
- Sherlock Holmes The Awakened PS4 & PS5
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter
- Skull Island: Rise of Kong
- Smurfs Kart
- Sniper Elite 4
- Sniper Elite V2 Remastered
- Sniper Elite VR
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2
- SNK 40th ANNIVERSARY COLLECTION
- SNK HEROINES Tag Team Frenzy
- Solar Ash
- Soul Hackers 2 PS4 & PS5
- SOULCALIBUR VI
- South Park™: The Stick of Truth™
- Space Engineers PS4 & PS5
- Spidersaurs
- Spike Volleyball
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake
- STAR OCEAN : INTEGRITY AND FAITHLESSNESS
- STAR OCEAN First Departure R
- STAR OCEAN THE DIVINE FORCE
- Star Ocean® Till The End Of Time™
- Star Ocean®: The Last Hope – 4K and Full HD Remaster
- STAR OCEAN™ – THE LAST HOPE -™ 4K & Full HD Remaster
- STAR WARS: Bounty Hunter
- STAR WARS: Jedi Starfighter
- Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition
- STAR WARS® JEDI STARFIGHTER™
- STAR WARS® RACER REVENGE™
- STAR WARS™ BOUNTY HUNTER™
- STAR WARS™ Episode I Racer
- STAR WARS™ Jedi Knight II – Jedi Outcast™
- STAR WARS™ Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
- Star Wars™ Pinball VR
- STAR WARS™ Republic Commando™
- STAR WARS™: Dark Forces Remaster
- Star Wars™: Racer Revenge™
- STEINS;GATE ELITE
- STEINS;GATE: My Darling’s Embrace
- Stranded: Alien Dawn
- Stray
- Stray Blade
- STRIDER
- Styx: Master of Shadows
- Styx: Shards of Darkness
- Sudden Strike 4
- SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2 PS4 & PS5
- SUPER CRAZY RHYTHM CASTLE
- Super Mega Baseball™ 4
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania PS4 & PS5
- Super Star Wars
- Survivor – Castaway Island
- SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris
- SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET
- SWORD ART ONLINE: Hollow Realization
- Tactics Ogre: Reborn
- Tails of Iron
- TALES OF BERSERIA
- Tales of Vesperia™: Definitive Edition
- TEKKEN 7
- Telling Lies
- Tennis World Tour 2 – Complete Edition
- Tetraminos
- The 25th Ward: The Silver Case
- The Alliance Alive HD Remastered
- The Artful Escape
- The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut
- The Crew™ Motorfest Standard Edition
- The Cruel King and the Great Hero
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me PS4™ & PS5™
- The Disney Afternoon Collection
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition – PS4 & PS5
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
- The Entropy Centre
- The Fisherman – Fishing Planet
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles
- The Inquisitor
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS ’97 GLOBAL MATCH
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS ’98 ULTIMATE MATCH FINAL EDITION
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2002 UNLIMITED MATCH
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS™ ‘COLLECTION: THE OROCHI SAGA
- The Last Faith
- The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails from Zero
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure
- The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails
- The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum™
- The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria™
- The Pathless PS4™ & PS5™
- The Princess Guide
- The Settlers®: New Allies
- The Silver Case
- The Smurfs – Mission Vileaf
- The Walking Dead Onslaught
- The Walking Dead: Season Two
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
- Thirsty Suitors
- Tin & Kuna
- Titan Quest
- Titanfall® 2 Standard Edition
- Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters Daybreak: Special Gigs
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands Standard Edition
- Tour de France 2022
- Tribes of Midgard PS4 & PS5
- Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2
- Twelve Minutes
- Ultimate Custom Night
- Undertale
- Underworld Ascendant
- Unheard – Voices of Crime Edition
- Unravel
- Unravel Two
- Unturned
- Utawarerumono: Prelude to the Fallen
- Utawarerumono: ZAN
- Valkyria Chronicles Remastered
- Valkyria Revolution
- VALKYRIE ELYSIUM PS4 & PS5
- VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH
- Vanquish
- void TRRLM(); //Void Terrarium
- void* tRrLM2(); //Void Terrarium 2
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr
- Warm Snow
- WARRIORS OROCHI 3 Ultimate
- Wasteland 3
- Wattam
- Welcome to ParadiZe
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- WipEout™ Omega Collection
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
- Wolfenstein® II: The New Colossus™
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship
- Wreckfest: Drive Hard. Die Last.
- WrestleQuest
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon PS4 & PS5
- Yomawari: Lost in the Dark
- Yomawari: Midnight Shadows
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
- YU-NO: A girl who chants love at the bound of this world.
- Yurukill: The Calumniation Games
- Zanki Zero: Last Beginning
- Zero Escape: The Nonary Games
- Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma
- Zombie Army Trilogy