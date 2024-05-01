PS Plus Monthly Games for May Include Tunic, EA Sports FC 24, and More

PS Plus offers subscribers a selection of free games every month, and Sony has just revealed the lineup for May. The free PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games include Tunic, EA Sports FC 24, Destiny 2: Lightfall, and Ghostrunner 2.

Sony announced the May PS Plus free lineup on the official PlayStation blog. Sony will make them available on May 7, and subscribers can claim Tunic, Lightfall, and Ghostrunner 2 until June 3. However, EA Sports FC 24 is available until June 17. The blog post also warns subscribers who still want to claim Immortals of Aveum, Minecraft Legends, and Skul: The Hero Slayer must do so by May 6.

The newest game in the lineup, 505 games released Ghostrunner 2 in October 2023. The sequel continues the story of the 2020 game and sees protagonist Jack battling a cult of cyborg ninjas. Jack and his enemies die with one hit, just as in the previous game. However, Ghostrunner 2 updates the formula with new mechanics and non-linear levels.

The 2022 action-adventure game Tunic follows an anthropomorphic fox on a quest to free a trapped fox spirit. Players explore a post-apocalyptic fantasy world, battling monsters and searching for hidden treasures.

EA Sports FC 24 is the successor to EA’s annual FIFA soccer franchise. It features over 30 leagues, 100 stadiums, 700 teams, and 19,000 licensed players.

Finally, while the base game Destiny 2 is already free to play on PS4 and PS5, the Lightfall expansion is the fourth “game” in this month’s PS Plus lineup. The major expansion takes players to the neon-lit city of Neomuna in the gas giant Neptune. It also makes substantial gameplay changes to Destiny 2.